Dalkeith Country Park set to raise vital funds for CHAS this Christmas

Dalkeith Country Park has been in a charity partnership with CHAS since May 2019, raising money for children with life limiting conditions through a series of events. With the partnership ending on December 31, the Park’s Santa Fun Run on December 12 and the Rainbow’s End feature in the Spectacle of Light held throughout December will be the last two major fundraising drives.

Stephen Begg, sales and events manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “We know from our colleagues at CHAS that the last year and a half has been an incredibly difficult time for CHAS families. To be able to raise money for CHAS children through family focussed events like Spectacle of Light and our Santa Fun Run brings an extra dimension of meaning to Christmas at Dalkeith Country Park.”