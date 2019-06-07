Dalkeith man on the walk to Africa

A Dalkeith man recently did a sponsored walk from Fountainbridge to Ratho to raise funds for a trip of a lifetime to Zambia in September.

Craig Ross (27) is one of six people heading to the African country with the Grassmarket Community Project for 25 days, to help finish off work on a new school building.

He said: “The walk was stage one in our fundraising. We have more to do.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. I just can’t wait to go. When I go out there it will make me appreciate what we have in this country.”

Craig, who works as a cleaner at the Grassmarket Community Project, explained why he started volunteering there five years ago in the workshop: “I needed to get out of Midlothian. I was getting into trouble, going about with the wrong crowd. I had my daughter Holly when I was 18 so I had her to worry about.

“This project has made a big difference to my life.”