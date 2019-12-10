Dalkeith man recognised for volunteering work

A Dalkeith man was presented with an award at the Scottish Parliament in recognition of his volunteer charity work with Children 1st’s Parentline.

The People’s Postcode Lottery ‘Spirit of Parentline’ Awards celebrated the qualities in volunteers that allow Parentline to lend a helping hand to children and families across Scotland – by phone, email and webchat.

Roger Davidson, who has been a volunteer for 12 years, was given the Determination Award, which was presented by Children 1st supporter and fellow Parentline volunteer Jenny Murray.

The award recognises Roger’s determination to continually improve and give absolutely the best support to parents, despite challenges such as Parkinson’s disease.

He said: “I found it quite emotional getting the award.

“Given that I have a degenerative disease at a time that physically I’m deteriorating, the fact that my voice can still give empathy and support to families who contact Parentline is very fulfilling.

“Getting this award reinforces that. It means a huge amount to me that I can continue to work for Parentline with their support and give good support to parents.”

Jenny Murray, Children 1st supporter and Parentline volunteer, said: “I’m so honoured to present this award – being part of the amazing work of Parentline is very important to me.”

Parentline has been a lifeline for more than 50,000 families in Scotland, since it started in 1999.

And, for the past 11 years the generous support of the players of People’s Postcode Lottery has allowed Parentline to continue to be there to support parents and carers to keep children safe and happy.

Katie Tweedie, programmes advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “I was honoured to attend the Spirit of Parentline Awards at the Scottish Parliament.

“It is the extraordinary support of all of the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, combined with the determination, courage and passion of Children 1st volunteers, that makes Parentline a lifeline for families.

“The event was a fantastic celebration of our partnership and what has been achieved with players’ support over the past 11 years.”