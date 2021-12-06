Dalkeith managaing director becomes national trade body's first ever female president

The new president at Print Scotland – Susan Graham from FLB Group in Dalkeith.

At an online AGM last month, members of the 111-year-old trade body unanimously elected her as president for a two-year term. Richard McCombe, managing director of Coatbridge-headquartered Matic Media, was elected vice-president.

Susan has 30 years’ experience in the print industry, initially with Waddie’s, where she worked in a variety of roles, before being appointed HR manager. In 2003 she moved to the HR department of Letts, now FLB Group, and was appointed HR director in 2016. She became managing director in 2020.

She said: “I am honoured and pleased to be appointed president of Print Scotland at a time of unprecedented change and challenges. Print Scotland’s vision is to be an effective association representing the interests of the Scottish print community.

“We aim to maximise support services to all subscribing members whilst promoting the Scottish Apprenticeship Scheme and encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion within the print industry. Things are gradually getting better for the print industry as we emerge from the pandemic and I am determined that under my presidency Print Scotland will encourage a dynamic approach to a changing marketplace while guiding our members every step of the way.”

Mr McCombe added: “It has been a privilege to be selected as vice-president to support Susan’s leadership of Print Scotland. Today, our industry must collectively support each other to prosper in the future.

“Before entering the print industry, I was a school teacher and I have been particularly impressed by Print Scotland’s dedication to attracting young people to our industry. As a board member I have seen some of the exciting developments being planned to support the apprenticeship program which will be highly beneficial to Print Scotland members and their employees.”

Print Scotland provides training for Modern Apprentices through the Scottish Training Scheme, which provides a grant from the Scottish Government to cover the cost of the training.