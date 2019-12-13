Dalkeith nativity figures on display at museum

The original Dalkeith nativity figures have brought back some happy memories for the town’s older residents while on public display again.

The old Dalkeith nativity display was rediscovered in 2016 and shared with the public, after being hidden away in storage for years. The scene was tracked down and restored by local man Alex Boyd, who fondly remembers seeing it as a child on display at Jarnac Court in the 1960s.

Dalkeith Museum has the figures on show until December 20, and then January 7-10.

Margaret Stewart from the museum, said: “Sadly the cold, damp, Scottish winters in Jarnac Court in the 60s and 70s took their toll on the delicate, plaster Spanish figures.

“Alex Boyd did a wonderful job to repair them but this year a warm, secure window could not be found to display them.

“No room in Jarnac Court – but we have room in Dalkeith Museum where they will be on display to the public.”