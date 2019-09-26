Dalkeith opticians set for re-launch

National Eye Health Week will be marked by 20 20 Opticians this weekend by officially relaunching its newest stores across the country, including in Dalkeith.

Duncan and Todd Group acquired nine branches from optometrist Black & Lizars earlier this year, with staff transferring to the new owner to ensure continuity of care for patients.

Each of the branches has undergone a refresh, with new signage and window displays.

A series of open days will be held on this weekend to mark the end of National Eye Health Week and showcase the new-look opticians.

The Dalkeith relaunch event will be held at the 20 20 Opticians branch at 41 High Street from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday.

Patients and visitors will have the opportunity to meet staff, browse new product ranges and take advantage of special offers.

Seven former Black & Lizars branches in Dalkeith, Perth, Stirling, Haddington, Helensburgh, Ayr and Troon have been renamed under the group’s 20 20 Opticians and Hearing Care brand.

A further two stores on Union Street and the flagship Belmont Street branch in Aberdeen have been re-branded to Duncan and Todd Opticians and Hearing Care.

Alongside information on integrated audiology services, Duncan and Todd’s partner Alzheimer Scotland will also mark Alzheimer’s month by offering advice on the links between eye and hearing care and Alzheimer’s.

Frances Rus, managing director of Duncan and Todd, said: “We have now completed the rollout of new signage and updated window displays following the acquisition of nine former Black & Lizars stores, which have changed over to the Duncan and Todd Group.

“We are looking forward to hosting a series of launch events when patients will have the opportunity to visit the newly re-branded stores and find out what they can expect from the new practices, which have the same friendly teams of staff as before.

“It’s business as usual for all the branches but patients now have access to our integrated optometry and hearing care services as well as being able to choose from an extensive range of optical products, new brands of glasses and special offers.

“Our new branches are all conveniently located in key towns and cities across Scotland and are pleased to welcome all the new patients to the Duncan and Todd Group.”

This year’s National Eye Health Week (NEHW) will take place from September 23-29, promoting the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye tests for all.