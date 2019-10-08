Dalkeith pet store wants customers to join in its first year celebration

To celebrate a whole year at their new location opposite Tesco, Harbro Dalkeith is giving customers the chance to win free pet food for a year.

Whether you have a horse, dog, cat, hen, any small furry friend, or just like to feed the birds in your garden, you can head to Harbro Dalkeith this October (12-28) to enter the free prize draw.

There will also be 20 per cent off all dog, cat and small animal food and treats, as well as 20 per cent off all Harbro Hen and Horse Feed.

Jemma Lawrence from Harbro Dalkeith, said: “Since moving to our location last year, our team has been delighted to welcome more and more customers from the local area, and we hope to see many of them during our birthday event to take advantage of our special offers and enter our prize draw.

“The store is dog friendly and our staff have a wealth of experience, from pet and equine to farming and gardening.”