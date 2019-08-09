Dalkeith roadworks in place for 10 weeks

Gas distribution company SGN will shortly begin work to upgrade the gas network in the Newbattle Road area of Dalkeith.

Some road closures will be in place while the work is carried out over a 10 week period. From Monday (August 12), Newbattle Road will be closed northbound between Abbey Road and Eskbank Road.

As work progresses along the road, Abbey Road and Park Road will both be closed at the junction with Newbattle Road. Signed diversion routes will be in place for motorists and access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times. Throughout the project, temporary traffic lights and parking suspensions will also be in place at times.

SGN Project Manager Paul Quinn said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential work in Dalkeith.

“We’re investing £110,000 to upgrade our gas network in Dalkeith. This essential work involves the replacement of old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply to homes and businesses in the area for many years to come.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means once the work is completed, Dalkeith homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”

