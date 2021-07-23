Dalkeith rose garden given makeover by local rotary club
Dalkeith Rotarians have given a summer makeover to the rose garden in King’s Park, which they gifted to the community in 2005.
That gesture is marked by a plaque located among the blooms in the town centre park, for which Midlothian Council’s ground staff will continue to be responsible for, together with the Rotary Centenary Court Garden at the other end of the town.
“A wonderful show of seasonal colour catches your attention whenever you enter the park,” said Dalkeith Rotary president Clark Watson.
“We hope the roses will continue to delight residents as well as visitors to the town for many years to come.”