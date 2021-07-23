Dalkeith rose garden given makeover by local rotary club

Dalkeith Rotarians have given a summer makeover to the rose garden in King’s Park, which they gifted to the community in 2005.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 1:00 pm
Mum Jill Rowland with baby Megan looks on as sisters Lucy (9) and Jessica (5) admire the King's Park rose bed donated to the town by the Rotary Club of Dalkeith,

That gesture is marked by a plaque located among the blooms in the town centre park, for which Midlothian Council’s ground staff will continue to be responsible for, together with the Rotary Centenary Court Garden at the other end of the town.

“A wonderful show of seasonal colour catches your attention whenever you enter the park,” said Dalkeith Rotary president Clark Watson.

“We hope the roses will continue to delight residents as well as visitors to the town for many years to come.”

