Dalkeith Rotary club gifts special tablet to Gorebridge care home

Accompanied by activity co-ordinator Gail Flynn, Barbara Samuel receives the new tablet from Dalkeith Rotary chief Clark Watson.

The device was handed over by club president Clark Watson to administrator Barbara Samuel of Newbyres Village.

He said Rotarians were delighted to have this opportunity of reaching out to some of the most vulnerable people in the community and provide them with a means to make contact with loved ones.

For the local care home which houses around 60 residents, Ms Samuel said-

“We’re delighted with the tablet and very grateful to the Rotary club for their kindness.”

This and other humanitarian projects were funded by grants from international