Dalkeith Show sponsor announced

Harbro Country Stores is the main sponsor of this year’s Dalkeith Show, which takes place this Saturday at Dalkeith Country Park, 9am-5pm.

A feature of the Show is the huge range of competitions, in categories for cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, dogs, crafts, baking among others.

Around 100 trade and craft stands showcase farm machinery, motor vehicles, furniture, shepherds’ crooks, gifts and foodstuffs.

Attractions include a large display of vintage tractors, a children’s area (with bouncy castles and slides) and a licensed catering and bar marquee.

Throughout the day, the main ring will be hosting entertainment events.

Speaking about this year’s sponsor, Dalkeith Show chairman Martin Gribbon said: “We are delighted to welcome Harbro Country Stores as our main sponsor for Dalkeith Show 2019. Harbro Dalkeith is an essential part of the local community, catering for a wide range of customers from farmers and smallholders to horse & dog owners and gardeners.”

Dalkeith Show has been run annually in Midothian, since 1805, by the Dalkeith Agricultural Society.