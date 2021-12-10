Dalkeith teenage footballer refuses to let brain tumour call full-time on playing

Left: Kyle and his Coaches Stuart Hill and Colin Wood. Right: Kyle the day after his surgery.

Kyle Steele (13) loves turning out for Dalkeith Thistle Cardo Under 14s and has kept on playing despite receiving the devastating diagnosis in February. The Dalkeith High pupil even helped his side to glory in the fittingly named Persevere Cup in the summer.

His dad, Alex Steele (39), explained more about his son’s recent health issues.

He said: “During a routine narcolepsy appointment at the beginning of this year the doctor recommended a brain scan. We were rushed back in for the doctor to tell him he had a brain tumour.

Kyle and the squad after winning the Persevere Cup.

"Thankfully it wasn’t cancer. It’s a cavernoma, which is a cluster of abnormal blood vessels. We were told if he doesn’t get it out he could have a heart attack or stroke.

"Initially we were told after the surgery he would be in bed for a week and wouldn’t play football for six months.

"But, with his determination, he was up on his feet the same day of his appointment.

"He was back training after six weeks, back playing by June, and in the cup final that month.

"He finished the season then he found out in his six month review that he has got the same tumour, 30 per cent of it was still there. That was a kick in the guts again for him.”

Kyle is due to have an operation on Wednesday (December 15) to remove the tumour.

Alex was so impressed with the support Dalkeith Thistle gave his son, he has now joined the coaching team. He said: "The club has been brilliant, the coaches have been great. They got him a signed top from Craig Gordon and vouchers for Game.

"I just can’t speak highly enough of them. Without football and their support I don’t know how he would have got through that. Football is his release.

"He has continued to play, going against doctors’ orders.

"It was a worry for me as a parent but it matters more to him psychologically.

"It’s more than a football team to him. It’s like a big extended family. He has been with them for a year and a half, he loves it there. And the squad is tremendous. The laddies are brilliant.