Dalkeith volunteer fair hailed a success

Volunteer Midlothian’s recent Volunteer Recruitment Fair in Dalkeith brought together 18 organisations looking for volunteers.

The busy event was held recently at St John’s & Kings Park Church, Dalkeith.

Joy Godfrey, community development worker for Volunteer Midlothian, was delighted with the response from the local community to the fair.

She said: “Feedback from those attending was overwhelmingly positive with complements on the Dalkeith venue, the clarity of the information available and the welcome from potential volunteers.

“Similar positive feedback was received from the organisations - many of whom had not expected such a turnout and some of whom reported having over 10 volunteers leave their contact details. In total 195 people attended.”

Councillor Debbi McCall (SNP), Volunteering Champion for Midlothian Council, was also delighted with the turnout at Volunteer Midlothian’s Volunteer Recruitment Fair in Dalkeith.

She said: “I got to the Volunteer Recruitment Fair after work and it was still buzzing.

“I was delighted to hear how many people had attended and was pleased to speak to so many different people.

“There are fantastic volunteering opportunities within Midlothian and it is so heartening to see.

“I’ve been a volunteer myself and I would absolutely encourage anyone to take on a volunteer role - it is so rewarding.”

Joy was quick to point out that opportunities to volunteer in Midlothian didn’t end with the fair, with Volunteer Midlothian helping local people to find local opportunities to volunteer all year round.

She said: “Volunteer Midlothian is open five days a week and anyone who missed out on the recruitment fair is welcome to get in touch to find an opportunity to suit.

“As one person fed back - ‘the Volunteer Midlothian adviser was very helpful and helped me to identify something I wouldn’t have considered otherwise’.”