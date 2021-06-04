Dalkeith Volunteers Urgently Needed for Scottish Poppy Appeal

The annual Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s largest fundraising campaign.

The annual Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s largest fundraising campaign and the money it raises provides life-changing support for the Armed Forces community. This year will mark the centenary of the Scottish Poppy Appeal and the range of services it enables Poppyscotland to provide is as vital today as it was in 1921. The Appeal is only possible thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and as planning gets underway for the 2021 Appeal, Poppyscotland needs new Scottish Poppy Appeal Organisers in Dalkeith.

The charity’s head of fundraising Gordon Michie said: “By volunteering for Poppyscotland, you will be helping us transform the lives of veterans, those currently serving, and their families. Our Armed Forces community needs our support now more than ever.

“This Volunteers’ Week, we’re asking individuals, businesses, groups of friends, or community associations that have good organisational skills to step forward and lead this year’s Appeal in Dalkeith. Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do – without their vital support, we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver the Scottish Poppy Appeal.”

Scottish Poppy Appeal Organiser volunteers are crucial in helping raise funds for the charity’s welfare services, with demand expected to grow in the aftermath of the pandemic. As well as helping to make a difference to people’s lives, volunteering is also an opportunity to meet new people, gain new skills and experience, and get involved in the local community.