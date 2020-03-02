Dalkeith woman and her dog head to Crufts

Vycki Brock from Dalkeith is going to Crufts this week as part of the Scottish Rally Team, with her German Spitz Mittel, Vinnie.

There are six competitors in the team and Vycki is the reserve.

She said: “Rally is the latest sport to be recognised by the Kennel Club – it’s great fun and accessible to all. Each dog and handler work together as a team, navigating a course of 10-15 exercises.

“Each course is different and there are over 100 exercises in rally, including stationary tasks, recalls, jumps, retrieves and cone weaves.”

The Inter-regional Rally Competition takes place at Crufts each year between seven teams – Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and four English regions.

The competition is being held at the NEC in Birmingham on Thursday.

Vycki added: “Vinnie is an enthusiastic, loyal dog. He loves the challenge of rally and trick training.

“He has achieved Grade 7 in Agility, was recently awarded his Gold Agility Warrant and has also won two breed show CC’s.

“Vinnie loves long walks and trips to the beach – he also enjoys a tickle and a snooze!”