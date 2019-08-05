Dalkeith/Woodburn decides what to do with public money

Residents across the Dalkeith/Woodburn area will soon be able to decide how £60,000 of public money is spent to help meet priorities in their community.

The ‘participatory budgeting’ project is being organised by Midlothian Council and will focus around the theme of community wellbeing.

Residents and local groups are being encouraged to come up with ideas on how the budget should be spent, after which the community will come together to discuss and vote for the projects they want to take forward.

The money can be used for projects to improve the infrastructure and the environment of the Dalkeith council ward. They must be for ‘capital spending’ - buying or improving infrastructure, buildings, land or equipment and aimed at improving community wellbeing. The minimum spend for each project is £10,000.

“This initiative builds on the success of previous participatory budgeting exercises we have carried out,” explained the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie.

“A similar project in the Danderhall area will be launched in September and it could become the model for community decision-making in other parts of Midlothian.”

‘Ideas generation’ events are being held on Saturday 10 August at Dalkeith Welfare Hall from 11am to 2pm and on Monday 12 August at the MARC Building in Woodburn Road from 6 to 8pm. All local residents are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit midlothian.gov.uk/pb or email communities.team@midlothian.gov.uk Phone 0131 271 3390.