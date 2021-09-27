Dalkeith's Restoration Yard picks up national award for store design

Sisi Gibreel, head of retail at Restoration Yard (centre, wearing glasses), with some of the other Drapers Independent Award winners.

The ceremony, which was hosted in London’s Hilton Bankside by fashion business bible Drapers magazine, celebrated the best of the UK’s independent fashion retailers.

Sisi Gibreel, head of retail at Restoration Yard said: “Winning this Best Store Design Award is such a delight.

"An old stableyard is not the most natural environment for a store - with its separate horse stalls and hay feeders.

The Store at Restoration Yard.

"However, we use the stables’ quirks to create beautiful and inspirational lifestyle stories to engage our customers.

"To have our hard work recognised by our industry peers is astounding.”

The Store team was also delighted to be shortlisted for Best Use of Social Media and Best Customer Experience.

The judges who awarded Restoration Yard Best Store Design said: “This beautiful bricks-and-mortar store is as visually appealing as its surroundings, making it a destination for customers from miles around.