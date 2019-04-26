Danderhall broadband boost

Virgin Media has completed the rollout of its ultrafast broadband network in Danderhall which will provide more than 1,000 local residents and businesses with the fastest widely available speeds in the UK.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, Virgin Media is expanding its ultrafast broadband network across the UK bringing speeds of up to 362Mbps for residents and small businesses.

This will help transform the quality of broadband in Danderhall where the average (median) download speed is 22.1Mbps.

The area will benefit from fibre to the premises (FTTP) technology which allows for smooth, reliable connectivity in the home.

Customers will also feel the power of Intelligent WiFi– Virgin Media’s recently announced in-home broadband feature that will deliver the UK’s fastest widely available speeds to more areas of the home.

This series of WiFi updates to Virgin Media’s Hub 3 router, alongside a new Connect app, gives millions of its customers an enhanced WiFi experience and greater control of their connectivity.

Julie Agnew, regional director for Scotland at Virgin Media, said: “We are delighted that local residents and businesses in Danderhall can now start to benefit from the boost our ultrafast broadband will give them.

“We would also like to thank Midlothian Council for their help and support in rolling out our network in Danderhall, following our expansion to Loanhead and Bonnyrigg last year.”