Danderhall Gala Day cancelled doe to coronavirus

Due to the developing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the Danderhall and Newton Gala Day committee has taken the decision to cancel all gala day related events this year.

As well as the gala day itself on May 16, the upcoming fundraiser race night on Friday March 27 has been cancelled.

Stevie Curran of the Danderhall and Newton Gals Day Committee said: “The truth is that this was an easy decision for the committee, the health and well-being of our communities, residents and their families is our primary concern.

“The last thing we want to do is put anyone’s health at risk.”