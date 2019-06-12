Danderhall lass is Miss Scotland

Keryn Matthew, from Danderhall, has taken the top spot and been crowned Miss Scotland 2019.

Throughout her journey, the 24-year-old former Edinburgh University student from Danderhall has been raising funds for the Alzheimer Scotland charity.

It’s a cause that’s close to her heart after she revealed her grandad had suffered from the condition.

Keryn, who has lived in the village her entire life attended Danderhall Primary School and Dalkeith High School.

She told the Advertiser: “This is a dream come true for me and a huge honour to have the opportunity to represent my country. It’s not quite sunk in yet and I can’t thank everyone enough for their well wishes. I am excited to use this incredible platform to help as many local and national causes as a I can.

“Towards the end of this year I will be representing Scotland at Miss World in Thailand. I am very patriotic and proud of all things Scottish, there can be no higher honour than to represent your country at a global event and for this I will be eternally grateful.”

Following in footsteps of former Miss Scotland Keryn will now enjoy a year of appearances in her new role and will represent Scotland along with 130 contestants from around the world at the month-long festival and 69th Miss World Final.

The highly-anticipated Miss World will be broadcast globally to over 100 countries, You can follow Keryn’s progress via Instagram @missscotland19.