Danderhall Primary School pupils learn about building site dangers

Winning pupils from Danderhall Primary School. (LtoR) Cameron Johnstone; Robert Gibbs; Adam Heatlie.

Every child at the school watched JSL Services video to discourage children from entering construction sites by showing the many dangers that exist in them. The children were then tasked with designing a warning board based on what they learned.

Each winner will have their artwork displayed at Shawfair’s construction sites and an overall winner will receive a £150 Amazon voucher from JSL Services for their class.

Additionally, each class entered will have three winners who will take home either a £25 Amazon voucher, a £15 Amazon voucher or a sweetie hamper.

Deborah Lindsay, JSL’s managing director, said: “We were really impressed with the high standard of warning boards we received from the pupils; it’s clear they all watched the video and took on board the safety messages. Thank you so much to the teachers for helping us raise awareness of this important issue.

“Sadly, too many children can be tempted to climb a gate or a fence to access dangerous building sites, but we hope that our safety video and competition will help keep every pupil at Danderhall Primary School safe this summer and beyond.”

Nick Waugh, commercial property director at Shawfair LLP, said: “We are really excited about the progress we are making in developing the exciting new town of Shawfair. As work carries on throughout the summer months, it is so important that children and their families know of the dangers of illegally entering a building site.