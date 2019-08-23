Danderhall’s French connection

Danderhall and District Twinning Association members are pictured enjoying an evening in Danderhall Miners Club with their friends from their twin town of Angres in Northern France.

The French group recently spent a holiday with hosts in Danderhall and visited places of interest and leisure, including Bo’ness & Kinneill Steam railway, the East Lothian seaside and the Tattoo.

They were also very pleased to take part in the parade on Dalkeith Fun Day. Joining them on their evening at Danderhall Miners Club were invited guests, Provost Peter Smaill, Deputy Provost Margot Russell, Councillor Stephen Curran and members of Midlothian Twinning Association.