Danderhall set to decide how to spend public money

Residents in Danderhall will soon be able to decide how £30,000 of public money is spent to help meet the priorities of their community.

As part of a participatory budgeting project by Midlothian Council, residents and local groups are being encouraged to come up with ideas on how the budget should be spent, after which the community will come together to discuss and vote on the projects they want to take forward. The money is for projects aimed at improving community wellbeing. This includes buying or improving local infrastructure, council buildings, land or equipment. The minimum spend for each project is £10,000.

“This initiative follows on from a similar participatory budgeting exercise launched recently in Dalkeith/Woodburn,” said the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie.

“I encourage everyone in the area to get involved in discussing priorities and making decisions which can deliver benefits for the community.”

‘Ideas generation’ events are being held on Tuesday, September 17 at Danderhall Leisure Centre, 5-7pm and on Sunday, September 22 at Danderhall Miners Club 12 -3pm. All local residents are welcome to attend.

If you need assistance in attending these events or would like more information, visit midlothian.gov.uk/pb, email communities.team@midlothian.gov.uk or call 0131 271 3390.