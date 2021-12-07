Danderhall woman named apprentice of the year at Torness Power Station

Torness apprentice of the year 2021: Lisa Hilferty from Danderhall.

Lisa Hilferty (26), was named as the station’s apprentice of the year as she completed four years of training.

She said: “It is a real honour being chosen as Torness apprentice of the year. I have thoroughly enjoyed the last four years and look forward to further developing my skills and being part of the maintenance work management team.”

Covid-19 restrictions meant the usual formal ceremony was cancelled and replaced with a smaller ceremony on-site.

In total five apprentices completed their qualification this year, including Paige Gould (23) from Dalkeith. They spent two years training at HMS Sultan in Portsmouth before completing their final two years back on site.

At the ceremony, station director Tam Al Bishawi praised the dedication and challenge that the new recruits have brought to the business.