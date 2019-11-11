Dead dog found in Bonnyrigg woods

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dead dog was found with open knife wounds to its neck in a forested area near Bonnyrigg.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was notified by a member of the public who found the dog on November 5.

Scottish SPCA inspector Tracey Dow said: “The female dog is a white and tan American bull dog.

“The person who alerted us to the dog found the body wrapped in a blanket and tied up. The body was found at around 3pm.

“From the scene where the dog was found we are able to ascertain that she was killed elsewhere and then driven here to dispose of the body.

“The wounds across the dog’s neck are deep and caused by a knife.

“It would take a considerable amount of force to inflict these cuts, which would be the result of a sustained and deliberate attack on the animal.

“Other than the wounds, the dog was in good condition, so had been cared for prior to this.

“She is microchipped to an address in the Edinburgh area.

“We would like to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death. It is a criminal offence to harm or kill an animal and we are keen to find the person responsible.

“If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”