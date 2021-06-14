Denise receives her CBE award for services to Girlguiding

Denise is a well-deserving recipient of the honour.

Denise has been honoured for her voluntary and professional work supporting girls and young women over the last 30 years. She received the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award recognising the positive impact she has made through guiding.

She first became involved when she joined 13a Zion Oldham Brownies in 1973. In the early 1990s she went to work for the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, helping to restart guiding in Central and Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin wall.

Following a successful term as CEO of Girlguiding UK, steering organisational change ahead of their centenary celebrations, she relocated to Scotland and in 2013 she joined Girlguiding Scotland as the Chief Executive.

Denise loves the Girlguiding movement so much she still volunteers as a helper

Keen to remain active in guiding at a local level, she continues to volunteer as an assistant leader with the 1st Hopefield Rainbows in Midlothian. She is also a volunteer trainer, helping to inspire adults in Scotland to provide amazing experiences for young members throughout the country.

Commenting on the award, Denise said: “Guiding has always been an important part of my life, and I’m truly honoured to receive a CBE. From a young age, Girlguiding has helped me to take on new challenges and it’s given me countless opportunities to take part in the most incredible experiences. I’ve seen first-hand just what can happen when you give girls and young women a space to be themselves and have fun, and it brings me so much joy to be able to give back to a community which I love.

"The unique partnership between staff and volunteers creates opportunities to make lifetime memories for generations of girls and young women across Scotland and we welcome more volunteers to join us!”

Girlguiding Scotland, which promotes community service and provides opportunities for girls to develop life skills, is the leading charity for girls and young women in Scotland with around 45,000 members.