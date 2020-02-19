Detailed Auchendinny homes plans better late than never

Detailed plans to build nearly 400 new houses at Auchendinny have been lodged with Midlothian Council, nearly three years after public consultations began.

The proposals from Stewart Milne Homes would see nearly 100 affordable homes included across the 28-hectare site, to be called The Brae, east of the village. The land, which has been earmarked on the council’s Local Development Plan for 350 houses, will also include an area to be set aside for a future primary school.

Developers say the housing will create a new gateway to Auchendinny and contain a green path network, open public space and a large playing field. Imagery for the new housing shows tree-lined streets and village greens created throughout the site.

A report to the council reveals public consultations were held in 2017, with a third one held in February last year which saw more than 30 people attend.

Developers said that while they received a number of objections from local residents, who felt the scale of the development was “not adequate”, they also received positive feedback about the plan to leave land for a school and provide affordable housing.

Concerns were also raised about the impact on those already living in the village and the traffic, as well as on wildlife.

They acknowledged there were “strong opinions” about the traffic network capacity and a general consensus about a lack of facilities in Auchendinny.

They added: “A number of interesting concepts and ideas were forthcoming during the consultation process and these have been given due consideration for inclusion into the scheme.”

A spokesperson at Stewart Milne Group said: “Having first lodged plans for this development in 2017, we’re excited to progress this to the next stage. During planning procedures, our team met with interested parties and relevant stakeholders to demonstrate our vision in further enhancing the existing area. Feedback collated from these consultations has been used to help shape our vision to create a highly attractive, desirable place to live which complements the existing character and landscape.

“The planned approach of houses will create a new gateway to Auchendinny, improving connections and pathways to the existing community as well as new amenities including a new school and better traffic networks.

“Green and open spaces will bring the community together whilst enhancing existing ecology and increasing biodiversity, whilst embracing the rural surroundings.

“Should our planning application gain consent, we will continue to engage with local people to ensure we deliver something special for them as well as for those who want to live in this desirable location.”

The plans are available on Midlothian Council’s planning website for inspection.