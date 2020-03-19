Dig ordered at historic Bilston house before new housing allowed

The gardens of an historic house will have to be surveyed for archaeological finds before plans to build new housing on them are allowed to go ahead.

Midlothian Council has approved plans to build two new homes in the gardens of 19th-century Seafield House in Bilston after ruling the grounds were within a built-up area.

However, it has ordered developers to carry out a dig in the gardens and submit any findings before any building work begins. The move comes after its archaeological service warned that the garden was not only attached to the property but lay next to land which had been identified as having prehistoric and medieval sites.

The report said: “Midlothian Council’s Historic Environment Record records the remains of two cropmark sites to the north and north west of the proposed development area. These sites, a fort and other cropmark features, likely date to the later prehistoric period.

“An archaeological watching brief undertaken in fields to the north west recorded the remains of medieval broad rig and furrow and a head dyke.”

Planning permission to build the two new houses in Seafield House gardens has been granted with the condition a programme of archaeological work will be carried out ahead of the development.

Planning officers at Midlothian Council said that while Seafield House and its neighbouring properties were historically in a rural greenbelt location between Bilston and various development at Bush Estate, it now forms part of “the designated built-up area”.

They ruled development in such a built-up area was acceptable.