Dobbies gears up for Bring Your Christmas Tree Home Day

Dobbies Garden Centres across the UK are gearing up for a busy Saturday as thousands of shoppers are set to descend on stores to buy their Christmas tree.

Officially dubbed, Bring Your Christmas Tree Home Day, tomorrow (Saturday, December 7) is when most people buy their festive fir, according to Dobbies. Last year thousands of trees were sold in Dobbies stores on the second Saturday of the month, which is over five trees every minute.

Dobbies is also seeing a significant increase in sales of their tiny trees with almost 10,000 trees, under 5ft sold in 2018. This taps into the trend of having spruces in a variety of rooms in the house, especially kids’ bedrooms.

Marcus Eyles, horticulture director at Dobbies said: “It has been beginning to look a lot like Christmas for some time now but we see a huge influx of shoppers buying real trees on the second Saturday of December.

“We have seen quadruple the number of trees sold on this date in recent years, compared to any other festive shopping days.”

“For the team members at Dobbies it is one of the busiest weekends of the year, with thousands of trees being delivered and extra staff working at our centres.

“The vast majority of our trees are sourced from UK growers. Our biggest order comes from one farm outside Inverness and we remain in constant contact with our suppliers throughout the year, making sure that stock meets demand. The entire festive season is very special for staff at Dobbies and we are ready for our busiest day of the month.”

Dobbies has a host of festive firs and faux trees to choose from, meaning there is the perfect tree for every home.

During Christmas the entire store is transformed into a winter wonderland with the store stocking thousands of decorations built around six themes, including ‘Santa’s Workshop’ with its host of classic characters and candy canes, to the rustic touches and warm jewel tones of ‘Merry and Bright’.

Dobbies restaurants are serving full Christmas dinners with all the trimmings, meaning that you can book a table and fuel up for the drive home and decorating of the tree.

And the garden centres have a number of special festive events, including Breakfast with Santa and you can also go and see the man himself in his Grotto. There is something for everyone at Dobbies, even the family pooch, with a selected number of centres hosting festive doggy photo shoots.

