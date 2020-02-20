Drivers honour colleague

Thanks to the generosity of their colleagues, family and friends, a group of Lothian Buses drivers handed over a cheque for £2,200 to Pets As Therapy in memory of fellow driver Joanna Toni, who sadly passed away last year.

The group embarked upon a round trip of the 12 main football grounds in the Scottish Premiership in just over 24 hours. The drivers including Jo’s brother-in-law Bobby Donald, who works at Lothian’s Longstone garage, began their journey at Hibernian’s Easter Road before finishing at Tynecastle, home to Hearts Football Club the following day.

At each stop on their tour, drivers were presented with complimentary tickets, memorabilia and signed gifts. These items were then auctioned off at a charity night in Jo’s honour.

Wes Murdiff, bus driver at Lothian’s Central garage and organiser of the event said: “Jo was a great colleague and friend to many across our garages. Her passing left a massive hole in everyone’s lives. Her two great loves in life were pets and football, and we were pleased to raise £2200 for Pets As Therapy in her memory.”