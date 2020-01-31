Drop-in advice session in Dalkeith

Looking for help and advice on money matters, childcare and learning opportunities?

You can find out more at a drop-in session in Dalkeith Library on Wednesday, February 12 from 10am to 12pm.

A representative from Capital Credit Union will be there. The credit union is a member owned, community based financial organisation that offers savings, loans and mortgages. Joining is free and open to anyone living or working in East Scotland.

You can also find out more about Midlothian Council’s ‘Good Time To Be 2’ scheme, early learning, childcare and adult learning opportunities. Good Time To Be 2 offers those eligible up to 600 hours of free early learning and childcare a year, from the month after a child’s 2nd birthday. By August 2020 the 600 hours will be increasing to up to 1140 hours.

Advice will also be available on the learning opportunities available to adults and families in Midlothian, to help them develop skills for learning, life and work.

Simply drop in to Dalkeith Library between 10am and 12pm on February 12 to find out more.