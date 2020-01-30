Drop in number of Midlothian Universal Credit claimants

The number of people in Midlothian claiming Universal Credit has dropped by three per cent in a year, according to the latest figures.

In November 2019, there were 1345 people claiming the benefit in the county, down by 36 from November 2018. This latest figures is 24 per cent lower than those claiming Jobseekers Allowance five years ago.

Speaking about the local job market, Mike Niven from JobcentrePlus, said: “There are increasing volumes of vacancies at the airport, Fort Kinnaird and the new St James development. We are linked in with these hubs, and we are working collaboratively with partners in Midlothian to deliver outcomes for our customers.”

