Drop-in to see new early learning centre in Penicuik

If you would like to find out more about the new early learning and childcare centre, then head along to one of next week’s drop-in sessions.

Midlothian Council’s early learning team will be on hand to answer all your questions at the Scots Corner Early Learning and Childcare Centre, Penicuik,due to open early next year, 4.30pm-6pm on Tuesday, November 19. Another session is on the same day between 9.30am and 11am for Ministry of Defence families only. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Scots Corner manager Diane Janczyk is waiting to speak to local families.

She said: “We’re looking forward to meeting the local children and families that may be interested in attending Scots Corner Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

“It will be a great opportunity to share some of our plans with all the families who come along and they can find out how to apply for a place at the centre, which will open early in 2020.

“This is the council’s first early learning and childcare centre that will be open from 7.30am to 6pm, 50 weeks a year so it will be ideal for working families in the local area.”

The centre will be open 50 weeks a year from 7.30am to 6pm, Parents and carers will be offered 1140 hours of funded early learning and childcare at the centre with the opportunity to pay for hours over and above those.

Diane said anyone who comes along to the drop-in sessions can also take part in a small consultation about the kind of learning parents and carers would like to see on offer at the centre as well as education and support for MOD families and the local community.

The Midlothian Council drop-in sessions take place at Scots Corner Community Centre, Blackhall Terrace, Penicuik,

If you can’t make it you can: Call 0131 271 3682: or email earlyyears@midlothian.gov.uk.