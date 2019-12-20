Duke of Edinburgh awards presented to Midlothian youngsters

Sir Robert Clerk, the Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian, has presented young people with silver and bronze Duke of Edinburgh (dofe) awards.

The presentation took place at a special celebration event held at Rosslyn Chapel recently.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award is a leading achievement award for young people.

Local youngsters Rebecca Foster, Katie Burns, Charlotte Cuthbert, Matthew Melrose, TeeJay Smith and Corrie Patience were presented with Silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards by the Lord Lieutenant of Midlothian, Sir Robert Clerk.

While, Chloe Ewans, Demi Adamson, Lyle Jones, Jennifer Dunwell, Hannah Fairgrieve, Michael Baillie, Ellice Mackay, Rebecca Fotheringham, Baillie McLean, Dwayne Davidson, Kieran Williamson, Mackenzie Creese, Corey Horseburgh, Cerys Hares, Heather Ferguson, Katie Bryce, Kaitlyn Frew and Laura Pettigrew all received bronze awards from Sir Robert.

The young people who received the recognition were from open groups run by youth work staff.

These groups give young people who don’t get a chance to sign up for the Duke of Edinburgh in schools an opportunity to participate in the scheme.

The open groups were from the Newbattle and Lasswade clusters and also included some young people who have been supported by local charity, Friends of the Award Edinburgh and Lothians (FOTA), to complete their award.

Corrie and Katie, two of the young people to have completed their silver award spoke about their experiences at the event.

Families of many of the young people were in attendance to see them receive their awards and to take a tour of Rosslyn Chapel afterwards.

In Midlothian there are groups within six of the seven secondary schools delivered on a non-curricular basis, with five of the six schools also delivering dofe as a curriculum option. This means that the award is offered to pupils like a subject that they work for as part of their timetable.