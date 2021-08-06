E-bikes deposit introduced to publicly funded East and Midlothian hire scheme

The Midlothian and East Lothian e-bike scheme.

Operators of the pilot GO e-bikes project introduced the hefty deposit at the weekend, just four months after the scheme’s launch in East Lothian and Midlothian.

The scheme, which allows people to hire an e-bike from hubs in Musselburgh, Dalkeith and Eskbank for as little as £2 for 30 minutes, was hailed as the latest move to encourage “everyday functional trips” without cars.

However incidents involving the expensive bikes being damaged or dumped saw operators introduce the deposit “to help make sure the bikes are not misused”.

Concerns have been raised that the three-figure payment which users are told will be returned to their bank “in a few days” after they’ve returned the bike, will make them inaccessible to those on low income.

Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan has said he hopes the £100 deposit will be temporary, with operators promising to review it’s success.

“We’ve been assured the decision will be reviewed in coming weeks to see if the misuse has stopped or reduced and to give them time to make sure all the bikes are back in circulation.

“We are hopeful the £100 refundable deposit is a temporary measure and that the cost at least reduces substantially as to make it affordable after the review, ends altogether and/or alternative measures are put in place to make sure the scheme can be accessed by everyone in our communities, regardless of income.

“In the meantime though, I’d remind everyone to please use the bikes responsibly as the actions of a minority are penalising the majority of local people who want to enjoy the benefits of this initiative.”

But Midlothian Councillor Colin Cassidy, who saw a hub established in his Dalkeith ward, supported the deposit saying the levels of vandalism seen since the scheme launched had shown how easily “abusers” can obtain the bikes.

He said: “The refundable deposit, in my view, should act as a deterrent to the mindless thugs who keep vandalising and abusing these machines.

“The company tried to treat this project in a civilised and open manner, unfortunately there are those in our community who have not yet evolved to the level of civility required to meet this trust.”