Easter fun in the sunshine at Arniston House

Kids enjoyed an Easter Monday fun day in the sun at Arniston House to wrap up the Spring school holidays and Easter weekend.

The children and their families soaked up the sunshine at the estate near Gorebridge, as they were treated to crafts, games, face painting, a Rainbow Rangers Scavenger hunt, yummy fresh baked prizes and a pop-up eatery courtesy of Opulent Catering.

Arniston House, Easter Monday Fun Day event 2019'. 'PIC PHIL WILKINSON

Becky and her team from Pure Brilliant Events were on hand with face painting and a bouncy castle.

While the local Girl Guides were on hand to help out with crafts in the Orangery, and Gillian from Bake Your Day provided specially baked treats for the Rainbow Rangers.

Arniston House, Easter Monday Fun Day event 2019 'PIC PHIL WILKINSON