Easthouses artist releases debut children’s novel

The debut children’s novel by Easthouses award-winning artist and author Edward Nowak, titled ‘Lola’s Story’, has been published by Austin Macauley Publishers.

The former chairman of Dalkeith and District Arts Guild now lives in Surrey and works from his London studio.

Lola’s Story is Edward’s debut novel, and part 1, The Tale of Two Cats, tells the story of the survival of Lily and her young kitten Lola, abandoned by a cruel owner. Part 2, The Tale of the Kidnapped Cat, carries the story forward.

Edward explained why he chose the subject of abandoned cats for his debut children’s novel.

He said: “Each year, we hear sad stories that many domestic pets are being abandoned or maltreated by their owners. The ones who are lucky enough to survive and are rescued are taken into care and looked after at animal sanctuaries all over the country. The sanctuaries are charitable organisations and the people who look after the sanctuaries are dedicated because of their love of animals and their wellbeing.

“I would like to thank Croydon Cat Rescue Sanctuary for the work they undertake that has influenced my novel.

“The target age group for the book is nine to 11 but older children and adults alike may find the novel entertaining.

“The novel is attracting worldwide interest. I am currently writing and illustrating the sequel.”

Edward’s novel, Lola’s Story, can be purchased or ordered at all good book outlets. It is out now, priced £11.99, from Austin Macauley.