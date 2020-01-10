Emirates Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day in Edinburgh

Emirates is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day at 9am sharp on Sunday (January 12) at the Edinburgh Grosvenor Hotel, 5-21 Grosvenor Street, Edinburgh.

The airline is looking for both women and men with an open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented personalities to deliver its onboard experience to customers.

Candidates hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to register online on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

Candidates must meet set criteria: they should be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining, have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes, and be able to adapt to new people, new places and new situations. For more information about the venues, selection process, assessment day dress code and tutorials, visit www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Cabin crew are offered a complete employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as tax-free income, free first-rate shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental cover, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates has been flying to the UK for since 1987 and currently offers 130 weekly flights between Dubai and eight UK gateways – Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.