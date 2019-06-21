End of an era as ‘Sick Kids’ hospital prepares to close its doors

The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh has been delivering health services to children and families for more than 150 years and this July marks the move to its new home at Edinburgh BioQuarter, Little France Edinburgh.

To help mark the end of an era for the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, staff gathered outside the main entrance of the Royal Hospital for Children on Thursday (June 20) night for a final farewell photo, to make sure the moment is added to the proud histories of the hospital.

Organiser and RHSC Service Manager, Tobias Tipper said: “It’s really important to celebrate the legacy of the sick kids before we begin a new chapter in the new hospital.

“We are delighted that the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, has offered to facilitate a drone operator to capture this moment from the sky.

“To be involved in this once in a life time moment is monumental, it’s pretty unique.

“Now we can’t wait to move in to our new building and start making memories for thousands more families in the years to come.”