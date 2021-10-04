Andy Bell and Vince Clarke or Erasure

Vince Clarke and Andy Bell bring their The Neon tour to the Lothian Road concert hall on Wednesday and Thursday, ready to whisk you away to a place 'that lives in the imagination, that we – you and me – put in the real world​'​.

​The Neon is the duo's eighteenth studio album, but it won't just be tracks from their latest album that Erasure play when they return to the Usher Hall, there will be lots of classic hits too. So what can you expect if you have tickets to see the Eighties' synth pop legends?

Opening their tour in Glasgow last weekend, Erasure, who scored 24 consecutive Top 20 hits in the 1980s and 1990s, played 25 songs on the Friday, dropping one - New Horizons - on the Saturday. Just be warned, with an onstage time of 9pm, it’s likely to be a late one.

It's also likely that the Edinburgh dates won't vary too much from those setlists so here's what you can look forward to hearing.

​Opening with the title track from their 1991 album Chorus, the pair followed it up with Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling), Fill Us With Fire and Sacred. Big hitters like The Circus, Who Needs Love Like That, Nerves of Steel, Blue Savannah and the anthemic A Little Respect came next.

​Then it was time for ​Turns the Love to Anger​, ​Careful What I Try To Do​, ​Fly Away​ ​Sometimes​, ​Save Me Darling​, ​Shot A Satellite​ and the short-lived New Horizons​.​Love to Hate You​ then came before an Eurythmics cover, and ​Love Is a Stranger​, ​Drama!​, ​Always​, ​Stop!​ Push Me Shove Me​ and ​Victim of Love​.

The encore both nights comprised of ​Oh l'amour​ and another all-time favourite, ​Chains of Love​.​

Erasure revealed a surprise EP to celebrate the first night of their UK tour last Friday. Out on CD, limited edition purple cassette and digitally Ne:EP is a five-track companion piece to The Neon, with four new tracks sitting alongside Secrets - which originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.

