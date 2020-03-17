Eskbank nursery’s expansion plans

An award-winning nursery is planning to expand its premises to meet demand for places.

Happy Days Nursery, which is based in Hardengreen House, Eskbank, says it has reached capacity in its current base.

Now it is looking to add a new building to the grounds to allow it to offer more places to what it described as a long waiting list.

Plans for the new two-storey building have been lodged with Midlothian Council and would see it being built behind the main Georgian house.

The proposals would provide facilities for 38 pre-school children.

The nursery, which was named Best Family Business by Midlothian Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and has won additional awards for its outdoor learning and environmental programmes, is a partner with Midlothian Council.

Its application says: “At present, Midlothian does not have enough nursery places to meet demand.

“Some children are having to go to childminders instead.

“Happy Days is in partnership with Midlothian Council to provide partnership funded places and needs more space to meet these needs.

“Another building providing more childcare space will increase provision for all children and in particular vulnerable children from the partnership scheme.”

Plans for a single-storey building on the same site were approved by local authority planners in the past for a previous owner of the house.

The proposed new two-storey building would be timber clad, with the upstairs used for babies.