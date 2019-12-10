Eskbank travel agent sails away with top award

Local independent travel agent Nicola Johnson picked up the ‘Newcomer of the Year – 2019 Award’, from Independent Travel Experts (ITE).

Nicola (41), who is based in Eskbank, picked up the award in recognition of her “outstanding contribution” at the company’s annual 2020 Vision - Believe, Achieve, Succeed conference, that took place in the Algarve, November 20-22.

The conference is an annual event for the company, which this year hosted 150 delegates made up of ITE Homeworkers and representatives from the UK travel industry’s highest profile companies.

Nicola was presented the award at the conference’s glittering gala dinner and awards ceremony. Commenting on winning the award, she said: “Winning this award is a dream come true.

“Since I got my first passport at the age of 15 to travel to the Canary Islands, I knew travel would become a huge part of my life. Becoming a travel agent has truly been one of the best decisions I ever made, and the support and training from my fellow colleague at Independent Travel Experts has been outstanding.

“I owe my success to each and every one of the team there who have helped me along the way.”

Nicola started her business in February and already has over 300 clients based in Scotland and around the UK.

She said that owing to the fact that she has travelled a lot with her family she can provide her customers with lots of advice and guidance on some amazing family holidays all over Europe, Mexico and Australia. She added: “I have also done a lot of Disney Training and have first-hand knowledge of Disney parks as well as the Disney cruise line.

“I have also been on over six cruise ship visits and completed lots of cruise training.

“Whilst cruising can be daunting for some, I am very happy to provide 100 per cent support to my cruise customers to make sure that they get the most out of their holiday.

“I deliver a personal service that doesn’t just involve looking at a computer screen, and I take the time to get to know all of my clients.”

Independent Travel Experts is the homeworking division of The Travel Network Group.

Commenting on the award, Lisa Henning Chief Operating Officer, The Travel Network Group, said: “This award goes to Nicola in recognition of his achievements since joining us back in February 2019. In her first year of trading she delivered a very strong set of results, achieved high levels of customer service feedback and grew her customer base significantly.

“We believe that Nicola has a great future in travel and are delighted that she chose Independent Travel Experts to partner with.”