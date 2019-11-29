Eskbank woman shining a light on secondary breast cancer with viral video ‘Sunshine on Dalkeith’

An Eskbank woman who has secondary breast cancer recently organised a charity ball and made a viral video with her friends to raise money.

Karen Hilton (47), who has fought off the illness twice previously, is behind the hilarious ‘Sunshine on Dalkeith’ video, parodying another Proclaimers classic ‘I’m On My Way’, with the twins passing on their congratulations to Karen and her friends for raising awareness of secondary cancer charity Make 2nds Count.

The committee that helped organise the event - Karen Hilton, Carol Robinson, Sarah McKiernan, Arlene Bryen, Adrienne Allan, Christine Aitken & Michelle Bowen, at the Restoration Yard).

Speaking about the video, Karen said: “It became a full scale production. We filmed it over a couple of days around Dalkeith. We changed the lyrics and put down the track at Lasswade High School, then put the video together.

“We played it at the charity ball, it’s just incredible, we got a great reaction to it. It’s absolutely hilarious. My mum and dad are in it at the end in a scene like Still Game, I didn’t know they were in it until I saw it. They stole the show!

“It’s been quite phenomenal the reaction online. Carol and I were at The Restoration Yard and people were coming up to us to say they loved it.”

So far the fundraising efforts have raised £16,000, while the video has had 73,000 views. Messages of support from Grant Stott, ‘Boaby the Barman’ from Still Game and the Proclaimers were played at the charity ball.

Karen, who was first diagnosed with breast caner three years ago, explained more about secondary cancer and hopes to make more people aware of it. She said: “Secondary cancer means it is no longer treatable. Make 2nds Count is for people with the condition. There wasn’t anything out there before to support people with it.

“I then became involved with the charity in anything I could help with. It has really helped me. Fellow sufferer Carol Robinson and I decided to do something to give back.

“We have organised charity events before. Each year we have had a theme. So we decided to hold a ball at Melville Castle for Make 2nds Count, with a Proclaimers theme. Then we thought ‘why not do Sunshine on Dalkeith?’ I have been able to get a lot of interest,

“Our sole aim is to raise money to help research to try to prolong lives. We are also trying to educate people about secondary breast cancer. And provide support for people living with it.

“There is not really a platform for secondary breast cancer at the moment.”

To donate, go to : https://justgiving.com/Make2ndscount