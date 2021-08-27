Excitement at Tour of Britain cycle race coming through Dalkeith

Members of the Dandara team with their banner for the Tour of Britain cycle race.

Housebuilder Dandara is getting ready for the prestigious event at its Eskbank Gardens development, where the team and local residents will cheer on the cyclists as they pass by on Saturday, September 11.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “The whole team is excited to see an event as big as the Tour of Britain coming through Dalkeith and passing Eskbank Gardens. We wish everyone taking part in the race all the very best and hope they enjoy their penultimate route towards Edinburgh.”

The cyclists will take on the mammoth task of cycling the length of the UK beginning on Sunday, September 5 in Penzance and finishing in Aberdeen a week later – a total of 1,320km.

Peter Hodges, PR and marketing director at the Tour of Britain, commented: “We know that the riders and teams really appreciate the support that they receive from the roadside in the UK.

"Seeing the great banner signs made by fans, communities and businesses to support the race and all of our riders is great and another big part of what makes the Tour of Britain so special.”