Extra day's holiday for Midlothian pupils to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The local authority wrote to Scottish Ministers asking for permission to close schools for the public holiday even though it means the council will fail to meet the number of class days required over the year.

The move will mean pupils and school staff will be able to take the holiday, on Friday, June 3, to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

In May this year councillors agreed to give council workers the public holiday off however a decision over teachers was delayed until the school dates could be confirmed.

A report to a virtual meeting of Midlothian Council’s cabinet this week revealed that Scottish Ministers had given the go ahead to cut the school term short by a day.

Cabinet members agreed unanimously to approve the additional holiday.

The report said: “The Schools General (Scotland) Regulations 1975 place a duty on education authorities to provide 190 days of schooling in all of the schools in Midlothian Council.

“The provision of an additional public holiday will result in the education authority providing 189 days of schooling.

“The education authority wrote to Scottish Ministers requesting an exemption to provide 190 days of schooling to enable staff, pupils and families to participate in Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.