Family and friends carry out Loanhead woman’s dying wish

A woman’s dying wish to give back to the charity which provided her with care during her last days has been fulfilled thanks to friends and family.

Iris Butt from Loanhead, who sadly passed away on April 17, aged 55, wanted a fundrasier to be held for Marie Curie because of the excellent care they provided, making her “feel like a princess”. After a terminal diagnosis Iris spent her last months between home, hospital and the Marie Curie hospice.

One night Iris and her husband Jim spoke about life after she passed. She knew Jim was a keen fundraiser, so she asked him to arrange a fundrasier for her when he felt ready.

Jim said: “We held a fundraiser last month at Loanhead Miners’ Club for Marie Curie in memory of Iris, which was enjoyed by all.

“The family would like to thank the four main sponsors for contributing to making the night such a success. Loanhead Miners Club committee, Itihaas restaurant Dalkeith, Charlotte travel and Dunray entertainment. And also all the local businesses that donated to our raffle and auction prizes.

“The family would also like to give a big thank you to everyone that was part of the journey to raise the grand total of £6,205, which was handed over to Fiona from Marie Curie standing in for Jodie Ellis.

“Iris would have been so proud of everyone as her last wish was for someone else to be able to experience the great care and support which she did at the Marie Curie hospice at Fairmilehead.”