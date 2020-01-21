Family fundraising for Gorebridge man’s funeral

The family of a Gorebridge man, who sadly passed away at the age of just 49 from a blood clot, are fundraising to give him the best possible funeral.

Mark Allen, known as ‘Fatty’, passed away on December 31. He was well-known in the town, working as a pizza chef at the chip shop on Hunterfield Road and selling half-time raffle tickets at Arniston Rangers games. He also worked as a shoe repairer for Timpsons for many years.

His daughter, Demi Louise Allen (26) has set up a gofundme page to raise money to give Mark the best possible send-off. She said: “He was very well-known. Everybody in Gorebridge knew him. He was born and raised there, and after living in Edinburgh he moved back, to Barleyknowe Lane, about 26 years ago.

“Everybody knew him as Fatty. He was always sort of wee and chubby. I don’t know who started it, but it stuck.

“He was a legend, and you could never leave him in conversation, nobody could walk past without having a natter.

“He was a true gentleman who helped anyone in need, would give his last to anyone. He always cared. I phoned him everyday and told him I love him and he told me the same. My dad is my hero.”

Mark was diagnosed with an enlarged heart and a rotating blood clot in November. On December 22 he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Demi-Louise added: “He was really ill. He had quite a lot wrong with him in the end. It’s horrible. Such a shock.

“He even admitted himself to hospital twice in the space of six weeks due to pain, lack of breathing, and he knew before it was confirmed that he had a blood clot. If anyone knew my dad the way I do then you’d know how strong-willed he was about it though.

“He went into hospital on December 22 and came home on 24th just so he could be at home for Christmas. He never did like being away.

“When I first started the gofundme page I had £200 as a target, as I just wanted to cover flowers.

“I don’t like asking for money. I felt it was a bit cheeky but I just want to give dad the best possible send-off.”

Donate at - www.gofundme.com/f/mark-allen039s-fatty039s-funeral.