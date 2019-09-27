Family to scoot round town for memorial

As a couple used to 999 calls and emergency responses, Kris and Claire McLean are well aware of the dangers faced daily by workers in Scotland’s blue light services.

To show their appreciation for their brave and dedicated colleagues, they are taking part in a sponsored scooter ride with their young son to raise money for an emergency services memorial. The couple aim to raise £250 for the National Emergency Services Memorial with two-year-old Kerr, riding five miles around Bonnyrigg on October 8.

Claire and Kerr McLean

“As we both work for the emergency services we wanted to raise money for this very worthwhile charity,” Kris said.

“It needed to be something Kerr could be involved with, and he adores riding his scooter. He is addicted to it.”

Kris (39) is in the ambulance service, while Claire (33) is a police officer.

“He got more confident and fast, and it became harder and harder to keep up with him,” said Kris.

“We thought, ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em’, so we recently got ourselves scooters too.”

The family now go out together on their scooters every day when the Kris and Claire come home from work. They have been preparing hard for the event, and rode almost three miles recently.

The McLeans have so far raised just over £200 of their £250 target via a Justgiving page under their name.

Kris added: “We’re quite humbled by the donations received so far.

“Some have been from complete strangers, and it’s humbling to know people think this is a good cause.”

The money will be donated to the National Emergency Services Memorial, which will honour those who have lost their lives in the course of duty for the emergency services, as well as those currently serving. While there are already monuments to various departments of the emergency services, there is so far no single memorial to all services.

The £3 million monument will be a cenotaph with five figures to represent the police, fire, ambulance, search and rescue and coastguard services, as well as a service dog.

“It’s important not only to honour those fallen but also to support the families left behind and help them to cope,” said Kris.

“It’s something I’ve become very passionate about, and as we both work in potentially dangerous jobs it’s something that rings very close to home.”

To donate to the McLeans’ fundraiser, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kris-mclean5?utm_campaign.