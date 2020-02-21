Fancy checking up on how Midlothian Council is doing?

Midlothian Council is looking for volunteers to check the quality of its services to support its aim of ‘doing better than our previous best’.

Supported by an experienced council officer, successful applicants will read documents on services or processes as well as talk to staff and potentially people who use the service. At the end of the ‘check-up’, they will feed back about what the service is doing well and how it can improve.

The first assessment will focus on the pupil enrolment process including P1 and S1 registration, out of catchment placements and pupils changing schools or moving into Midlothian. You do not need to have enrolled a child at a Midlothian school to apply. You can apply online at – https://bit.ly/32cslsC.

After the pilot with pupil placement, the council hopes to continue into other areas.

To be involved in the future, email: Annette.lang@midlothian.gov.uk.