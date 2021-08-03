Fancy free live music at Dalkeith festival?

Volunteers pictured at a previous Let's Rock event.

By signing up to do a four-hour shift with festival charity partner Child Bereavement UK, ticket scanning and selling wristbands and raffle tickets on the day, you’ll not only be helping a great cause, you’ll also be able to enjoy the festival free of charge.

Let’s Rock Scotland takes place at Dalkeith Country Park on Saturday, August 28 and will include performances from Adam Ant, Lulu, Tony Hadley, ABC, Howard Jones, Heather Small and many more.

To volunteer, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/lets-rock-the-80s-and-pennfest.

Volunteers will be fully briefed at the start of their shift and will be supported by Child Bereavement UK staff throughout.

They will also have access to free water and snacks whilst volunteering and will be provided with any PPE required, in line with regulations.